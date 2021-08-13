Neil Sperry: Gray leaf spot showing up in lawn

Dear Reader: If it were getting too much or too little water, the entire plant would be impacted uniformly because the entire root system would be damaged.

Is there any chance that the branch on that side has been broken? You might check closely for that.

That is about as much sun as you would want to give beautyberry in Texas, especially when it’s growing right above a reflective stone surface. The rest of your plant looks just a little bit wilted, too. Finally, to be entirely base about things, do you have a male dog?

DEAR NEIL: A friend gave me bluebonnet seeds this past spring and told me to plant them in early fall so that they could come up in October. They are already starting to grow, as you can see in my photo. Is it too early to plant this into the garden, or should I leave it in the pot?

Dear Reader: Go ahead and plant it right away. You’ll want to trim away the weeds that are growing alongside it. You probably have several other bluebonnet plants that are going to develop as well. They will be fine. Plant them in the bed where they’ll have ample room and full sunlight.