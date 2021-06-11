Neil Sperry: Half of sago palm bounces back from freeze

If so, you probably have oxalis. Many people mistake it for clover. That normally wouldn’t matter, except that oxalis is more difficult to eliminate. I would still use the 2,4-D weed-killer spray, but I would put one drop of liquid dishwashing detergent per gallon of spray into the tank before you pump.

Set your spray nozzle to a fairly fine droplet size so that you can coat the leaves with the herbicide. You put the detergent in to hold the spray on the waxy leaves.

Do not mow for several days before or after you spray, and do not irrigate for 24 hours after spraying. Then be patient. These are some of the more difficult weeds to control. It may take a couple of weeks to see results.

DEAR NEIL: We have three Monterey oaks on property in Blanco County. The tallest is about 35 feet tall.

When the February cold hit, they had just lost their leaves and were just putting out new growth. Since the cold, none of them has had any growth — no leaves at all. Is there any way we can save these trees?

Dear Reader: I have been reluctant to recommend Monterey oaks since I lost one that I planted almost 40 years ago. It was only 5 years old when it froze, but I learned a hard lesson.