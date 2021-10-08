Neil Sperry: Holes in Lacey oak are result of woodpeckers

DEAR NEIL: What could be causing these spirals of holes in the trunk of my Lacey oak? The tree seems to be healthy.

It had small acorns that dropped early, but that might be due to last winter’s cold.

Dear Reader: You’ll be relieved to know that this is nothing more than the work of one or two woodpeckers.

They work their way around the trunks of trees, and oaks and pecans are two of their favorites. I have a Lacey oak along our drive, and I could just as easily have taken this photo of my own tree.

They do no particular harm, nor do they suggest any type of problem. They come back later and feed on the sap that flows from these wounds.

There is no call to action unless the problem gets a lot worse. In that case you could apply black pruning sealant.

DEAR NEIL: This vine is taking over a big part of our landscape. We were gone for a while this summer, and when we came back, it had twined over many of our shrubs.

I’ve tried spot-treating it where I could, but there is so much of it. What is it, and how can I control it?