Neil Sperry: Hollies great options for corner of house

DEAR NEIL: I have what I think is powdery mildew on my hollies. I have sprayed them with Daconil fungicide, but it doesn’t seem to get rid of the disease. What more can I do?

Dear Reader: This doesn’t look anything like powdery mildew. In fact, in growing hollies for the past 52 years, I’ve never seen powdery mildew be a problem of any kind.

This is some kind of a glaze — a coating of a spray or salt residue from irrigation water or a liquid fertilizer. It could even be honeydew residue that might have dripped from aphids or scale insects from a plant overhead.

Something has spread over the tops of the leaves and it has dried and crystalized across the foliage. Your best bet would probably be to spray a liquid dishwashing detergent onto the leaves and let it soak into this layer for 10 or 15 minutes, then do a gardener’s version of “power washing” by using a hose-end spray nozzle under high pressure to rinse as much of this as you can off.

Do that all right away, before the new buds start growing. The new growth should conceal whatever remains. These old leaves will turn yellow and fall off in a few weeks as the new foliage emerges.