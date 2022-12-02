Neil Sperry: Homeowner has oddity growing in garden

DEAR NEIL: This is an unusual seedling that has come up in the middle of one of our oleanders. Should we try to save it? I don’t even know what it is.

Dear Reader: I’ve been doing this column for 50 years and I’ve never had this tree sent for identification. You have a Chinese parasol tree (Firmiana simplex). It will grow to be 20 or 25 feet tall and wide.

As you can already tell, it’s going to have very large, bold-textured leaves. What will be most dramatic about it, however, will be its green trunks. It can be a bit messy and seedlings will come up in your and neighbors’ yards just as this one has.

This could either have come from another varnish tree in the neighborhood, or it might have fallen into the pot in the nursery where the oleander was grown.

If you do decide to transplant it, you’re going to have to do so with a sharpshooter spade and by digging very carefully this winter. Otherwise, you’ll tear up your oleander in the process.

DEAR NEIL: We applied the pre-emergent as you recommended last spring. It helped a great deal with this year’s lawn through the summer (until the drought).

We intended to apply it again two weeks before the average date of the first killing freeze this fall, as per your book, but we had an early first freeze and never got it down until recently. Have we wasted our money?

Dear Reader: Please check the dates in my book again. You want to make two applications in late winter and late spring for the warm-season weeds (notably crabgrass and grass burrs) and one application around Sept. 1 for the cool-season (winter and early spring) weeds.

I think where the confusion came in was in the spring applications. The first one, no matter where a gardener lives, should be two weeks before the average date of the last killing freeze for that area.

So that’s going to put the application in February for South Texas, early March for Central Texas and late March into early April for the coolest parts of Texas in the Panhandle. The second application would come 90 days after the first (since the pre-emergents are effective about 100 days).

The most common products are Dimension, Halts and Balan, and any of the three should do a good job for you if applied at those times.

Then the third application the last week of August or the first week of September would be for annual bluegrass, rescue grass and rye grass. They germinate in the fall and become unsightly as spring unfolds.

I can’t speak to how much good such a late application will do. I hope that helps.

DEAR NEIL: Last year I had a beautiful poinsettia. After Christmas I put it on the patio expecting it to meet its maker quickly. However, it survived and has grown.

Its leaves are smaller, but they appear to be turning red now. Is there anything I can do to help it thrive?

Dear Reader: First, keep it from freezing. If we lived where we could be assured they would never freeze, poinsettias could be grown directly in the ground.

In such a setting they would grow to be 8 or 10 feet tall and wide. The larger the plant is, the smaller the floral bracts are.

However, you’ll also have more of them, so the overall display will be showy if you can keep it from freezing. Full or nearly full sunlight will also be required. Good luck with it!

DEAR NEIL: Why did my pears, wisteria and Carolina jessamine all have flowers this fall? Do I need to worry about spring blooms?

Dear Reader: Those plants typically all bloom coming out of the winter dormant season. Summer also causes them to go essentially dormant for several months (especially this hot, dry summer), so this fall bloom was prompted by the return to good growing conditions. It will have no impact on their spring bloom.

DEAR NEIL: I have seen bay laurel trees grown outdoors in parts of Texas. What is their Hardiness Zone?

I have one that my mom raised from a 4-inch pot. It is very special to me. The plant (still in a pot) is getting very large. I’d like to plant it outside if I can.

Dear Reader: Bay laurel (Laurus nobilis) is winter-hardy to Zone 8 (southern half of the state, if you go by the 2012 USDA zone map). That means that it’s vulnerable to temperatures into the low teens, but I’d have protection available for it anytime it drops below 20.

February 2021 would have wrecked it in most of the state. Also, if possible, wait until spring, so it will have a full growing season to become acclimated.

DEAR NEIL: I have a lovely bed of hardy red hibiscus. I’ve not grown it before. Should I cut it back now that the leaves have turned brown and the stems are bare?

Dear Reader: Yes. Its stems have died back to the ground. I always cut mine back to about 3 inches, so I can see where they are planted.

The garden looks a lot tidier, and that way I don’t start rototilling right through them during the winter.

As a forewarning, they will be one of the last perennials to send up new shoots come spring. Don’t be impatient.