Neil Sperry: Huisache trees suffering from freeze

DEAR NEIL: I haven’t seen you mention huisache trees and the effect the winter had on them in any of your writings. We have the one in the photo I’ve attached, and it doesn’t look like there is any green left in it. Is it gone?

Dear Reader: It certainly looks like it. Huisache trees are sub-tropical in their origins, and February pretty well did them in for many Texas gardeners. I wish I had better news for you.

DEAR NEIL: Our Asian jasmine has been in its bed for 35 years and was more than a foot tall in places. The freeze really did a number on it.

I started to cut it back, but now I’m wondering if I did the right thing. Should I continue?

Dear Reader: I think I would finish the job, although it does look like there isn’t a lot of green growth left behind. It really should have been trimmed back in March, so you’ve missed a bit of the window.

Follow the trimming with an application of an all-nitrogen fertilizer, the same type that you would be using on your lawn. Water it in deeply.

DEAR NEIL: My husband and I are restoring a historic home and, in about a year, will turn our attention to the landscape.