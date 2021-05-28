Neil Sperry: Italian cypress also succumbed to freeze

If you decide to replace your plants, take a look at the varieties listed by Texas A&M at its EarthKind Roses page. These are a couple of dozen varieties of roses that have been thoroughly tested in many gardens across America for their proven resistance to black spot.

Be sure, too, that you’re not fighting the much more serious (and fatal) rose rosette virus. Its symptoms are very different from black spot.

Rosette causes distorted growth, buds that don’t open properly, extreme thorniness and very strong “bull” canes. Black spot causes only yellowed leaves with dark brown or black spots on the leaves.

DEAR NEIL: We lost our privacy plants between our house and our (very nice) neighbors’ two-story house. They now can peer directly into our windows.

I want to plant Nellie R. Stevens hollies, but was advised to plant them 5 feet apart. If I’m going to want them to grow to 18 to 20 feet tall, will that be enough room?

Dear Reader: Great observation! No. They need to be approximately two-thirds as far apart as their heights will be. That means 12 to 13 feet apart.

If you plant them much closer than that they will crowd into one another and kill their bottom branches.

They’re a great choice for what you want, but you have to give them adequate space to fill out.

