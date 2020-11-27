Neil Sperry: Ivy on tree's trunk no cause for concern

DEAR NEIL: Do I need to be concerned about English ivy that is growing up the trunk of our very nice, old Heritage live oak?

Someone has told us it could choke out the tree, and that it adds to the weight of the tree’s branches. Should I remove it?

Dear Reader: The only two times I get really concerned about English ivy climbing up the trunks of my trees are when it starts to grow out horizontally onto the limbs (because it does add to the weight of the branches during wind and ice storms) and when it starts to form a canopy over the top of the tree (since shading will kill out the support tree).

It is not parasitic, and it does not cause any harm to the bark of the tree. If you keep it pruned so that it’s only on the trunks, it should be fine.

DEAR NEIL: We have a boxwood hedge that was planted in the mid- to late 1950s. Besides trimming it as needed and watering it, what nutrients can we add and what else should we do to keep it going?

Dear Reader: You have named the two most important things. Apply a high-nitrogen fertilizer in early spring, again in early summer and in early fall. Trim it several times each growing season to keep it full and compact.