Neil Sperry: Leaf-footed bugs damage ripening tomatoes

If that’s the case, that would be great news. It looks like old remnants of oak leaf blister. It was rampant this past spring due to the rainy weather in many parts of Texas. It’s a fungal leaf disease that attacks many species of oaks, but that normally doesn’t do any measurable damage.

My take on it would be that no matter what the issue might be, it’s so late in this growing season that I wouldn’t try spraying anyway. The branch still looks vigorous. Sit tight and wait until spring. I’ll bet it will be fine.

DEAR NEIL: Like so many others, I lost my citrus trees down to the ground in last February’s cold. They have sprouted from their bases, but now the sprouts have so many large thorns.

Can I allow them to continue to grow until I could graft a good branch from a new tree to take advantage of the established root system? When would I do it?

Dear Reader: It certainly could be done, but as a quiet voice of experience, I can tell you that success in budding and grafting depends on speed and technique.

Your first 100 grafts will be your worst 100 grafts. Put in other words, there’s a steep learning curve. You have to become fast at the task so the tissues don’t dry out.