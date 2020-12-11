Neil Sperry: Learn when best to swap summer, winter plants

Dear Reader: I would discard the infected plant for sure. Hopefully the virus didn’t have time or a means of spreading while they were together, although the plants may have come out of the same propagation stock.

You might want to alert the nursery where you bought them in case you need to ask for a refund. Take the infected plant back with you to show as the example.

You might look at any other plants they still have. As you know, there are no sprays for viruses.

DEAR NEIL: I have a hedgerow of redtip photinias that are about 10 feet tall. I want to prune them back to around 4 feet. Can I do that without killing them? When should I do it?

Dear Reader: Please forgive my boldness, but you’re about to make a serious mistake.

Redtip photinias are our tallest landscaping shrubs in Texas (to 18 feet tall and 10 or 12 feet wide if unpruned). To cut them back as severely as you describe would weaken the plants so badly that they might never look right again.

It also would increase the odds of spreading Entomosporium fungal leaf spot into the weakened tissues. That disease is rampant, and we have no effective control for it.

But, to your answer, the time to prune redtips would be January — before spring growth breaks out. Try to leave as many leaves as you can to sustain the plants.

