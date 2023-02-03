DEAR NEIL: I saw this plant flowering on a warm day a week ago. The bees were swarming around it.

I’m trying to plant as many bee-friendly plants as I can. There aren’t many for mid-winter. What is it, and what kind of care does it need?

Dear Reader: This is leatherleaf mahonia (Mahonia bealei). It’s a great shrub for shade and part shade (morning sun, afternoon shade).

I have 15 or 20 of them in a totally shaded bed beneath pecans and oaks, and they have thrived for 25 years or longer.

They’re related to nandinas and their growth habits are very similar — prominent stems and leaves. The leaves take on a blue-green color as the growing season progresses, and these rich yellow winter flowers are replaced by clusters of fruit that resemble small grapes.

They’re favorites of birds as they ripen in spring. Leatherleaf mahonias, like their other relatives, barberries and agaritas, are extremely prickly, but my feeling has always been that I don’t intend to be walking through my shrub beds. Prickly hollies and mahonias are fine with me.

DEAR NEIL: We have just moved to Texas from Iowa. How well will rhubarb grow here?

Dear Reader: Not well at all. Our summers are too hot. I’ve seen many people buy it and try it only to find out the hard way that it’s a fizzle.

Luckily, you’ll find many other great plants that do better in Texas than they would have back in your old home state. Focus on them.

DEAR NEIL: Is there any reason I shouldn’t use the black-dyed bark mulch in my landscape beds?

Dear Reader: It probably will soak up heat in the summer. That wouldn’t be good. But it also would warm the soil in the winter, so that’s a trade to some degree.

I don’t believe the dye will harm anything as it leaches and fades, so that’s a neutral.

It’s just a personal thing, but I prefer the look of natural pine bark. It’s an attractive reddish color when it’s new, and it fades to a pretty gray-brown as it ages. But it’s whatever appeals to you.

DEAR NEIL: I have a crape myrtle that has grown twice as tall as I thought it was supposed to.

It was labeled to grow to 10 feet tall and it’s already 16 feet tall and still growing. Can I move a plant that’s that big?

Dear Reader: Absolutely. No shrub or tree that you grow will be any more easily transplanted than a crape myrtle.

That doesn’t mean that you can do it one-handed and by yourself. It’s going to take patience, a couple of hours of serious digging and two or three strong people to lift and move it (or perhaps a small tractor).

Do it while it’s still dormant this winter. You’ll probably need a soil ball 18 or 20 inches across if it’s as tall as you estimated.

Use a sharpshooter spade to cut a trench around the tree, severing the roots in the process. Slide the spade under the soil ball to cut the tap roots (such as they are).

Carefully roll the soil ball side to side as you wrap it in a large sheet of burlap. Secure the burlap tightly so you can lift the plant by the soil ball without the soil crumbling away from the roots.

Set the plant at the same depth at which it had been growing originally. Pack the soil in firmly around the roots and water it slowly and deeply.

Thin the top branches, but don’t top it. (Topping is never a good plan with crape myrtles.) Apply a liquid root-stimulator fertilizer monthly this first year to help it establish new roots.

It will probably have somewhat sparse top growth for a year or two.

DEAR NEIL: I have a bed of purpleheart groundcover. I’d like to plant another bed, which means I’d like to propagate some more plants. Can I dig and divide from the bed that I have?

Dear Reader: You would be better off letting it sprout out this spring and then taking cuttings from the new growth.

It roots really easily and the new plants would grow vigorously. I’m afraid if you tried to dig and divide from your existing bed that you might stir things up so badly that it would damage the current planting.

DEAR NEIL: We have a St. Augustine lawn. Our sons and their friends have been playing football on it until it’s pretty well worn out. Will it come back in the spring, or will we need to replant the bare areas?

Dear Reader: I can’t tell without seeing it, but I can give you some tips.

If they have beaten the runners down, you may have lost it in those areas. St. Augustine has only stolons (above-ground “runners”) to produce new growth. There are no rhizomes (below-ground “runners”) like Bermuda grass to repopulate the bare ground.

You can’t plant new plugs or sod until the soil warms up in late March or April anyway, so just monitor the bare spots and see if grass offers to regrow. You can even harvest your own plugs from out-of-sight parts of your lawn if you determine that you need them.