Neil Sperry: Leaves on spider lilies are normal this time of year

DEAR NEIL: A friend gave me spider lily bulbs. They bloomed a month ago, but now they have leaves 10 inches tall. Is it normal for them to have leaves this time of year?

Dear Reader: Yes. Several of the fall-flowering bulbs, including spider lilies, oxblood lilies and fall crocus, produce their flowers before their leaves emerge.

Then, once the flowers wither and dry, the leaves sprout out and start growing. They survive the entire winter, not dying back until late spring.

Leave them in place all winter. They’re important as the bulbs manufacture and store food for next year’s blooming.

DEAR NEIL: Is there any trick to keeping birdseed from coming up in beds beneath my feeders? I’m tired of having all the grass germinating.

Dear Reader: That’s probably millet, a common ingredient in some of the standard seed mixes. Birds frequently kick it out of their ways as they go for seed types they prefer.

You might try switching brands to a different type of seed or seed mix to avoid the millet. Black, oil-type sunflower seeds are very popular with many types of birds. If any of those drops to the soil, the ground-feeders will gobble them up quickly.

The seedlings are also easy to hoe off while they’re young, or you can blow the seeds out of the way before they germinate.

Some birding stores sell compressed seed mixes in cylinders. Birds peck away at the cylinders one seed at a time with very little mess.

DEAR NEIL: Is this ivy something I should save or remove?

Dear Reader: It looks like peppervine (Ampelopsis arborea) to me. Although somewhat attractive, it is not a landscaping asset.

You would want to remove it and rework the bed to get ready for plantings to follow.

DEAR NEIL: I’m thinking about planting a Thuja Green Giant on the west side of my house to shade a bedroom window. Would it do well there?

Dear Reader: I don’t believe so. I’ve seen scores of them tried and almost none of them survive our heat and summer sun. Plus, they are very susceptible to spider mites as well.

If I knew how large a plant you were wanting I could suggest an alternative. I would suggest that you find a Texas master certified nursery professional at a local independent retail garden center that’s a member of the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association.

Those are the real professionals who know their plants and their local communities. I will say, however, that we have few really dependable conifers here in Texas since Leyland and Arizona cypresses have developed such serious problems with the fatal Seiridium canker.

If you need something 10-15 feet tall, I’d suggest Nellie R. Stevens holly. For an evergreen that would be somewhat taller, Little Gem Southern magnolia is handsome. Both of those, however, will need deep, moist soil.

DEAR NEIL: Is cabling a tree a good idea? Doesn’t drilling into the trunk of a tree open up a wound that could decay?

Dear Reader: There are times when it is very good practice to use one large branch to support and counter-brace another smaller branch on the other side of the tree.

However, this is almost always a job that should be left to the talent and experience of a certified arborist.

Regarding the opening of a wound, that’s a good concern, but when the arborist drives the all-thread eye bolt through the hole he or she has drilled, it will fill the void and seal out moisture that would be needed to cause decay.

Let the arborist guide you. This is something they probably have done many times before.

DEAR NEIL: My hackberry’s leaves had thousands of the little galls you wrote about earlier this year. Should I not use those leaves in my compost?

Dear Reader: Use them. There are millions of galls to go around, and whether you use those leaves or not won’t matter one bit.

In fact, they aren’t especially harmful anyway. Running them through the mower and composting them will probably destroy the insect larvae anyway.

DEAR NEIL: How high should I mow my St. Augustine going into the winter?

Dear Reader: At the same height you’ve been using all the rest of the year. Tall grass soon becomes weaker, and that allows weeds to move in. No changes needed.

DEAR NEIL: Our Italian cypress was a victim of the February 2021 freeze. I worked with our arborist to try to save it, but it needs to be replaced. What would you suggest?

Dear Reader: You need something columnar to fit into that space, but I would guess that it wouldn’t have to be that tall.

Scarlet’s Peak yaupon holly would be lovely, although it’s a bit hard to find. You might have to ask a full-service retail garden center to order it in for you with a shipment of plants early next spring.

Some of the South Texas, Gulf Coast and California growers produce it. It is far more dependable than either Will Fleming or Sky Pencil hollies. Otherwise, you might consider Oakland holly, although its look won’t be a perfect match.

Columnar junipers have their own sets of diseases, and another Italian cypress, while probably able to survive many winters without problems of cold damage, would still be susceptible to the Seiridium canker.