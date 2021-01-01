Neil Sperry: Mexican petunia beautiful but invasive

Dear Reader: At the risk of telling you things you already know, fungus gnats live in the green “mossy” algal growths that develop where there is constant moisture. I’m sure that’s why you had the plumber look for leaks.

As a horticulturist, I’m trained to look for poorly draining pots, wet greenhouse floors and other similar surfaces. But in a structural pest kind of situation you’d need to stick with the certified pest control operator or an entomologist with the Texas AgriLife Extension Service of Texas A&M.

It’s possible there could be seepage through the roof and into side walls of your house, or it could be from cracks in the foundation or brick or stone veneer.

I’m really out of my element. A structural engineer or a really good building contractor might be better able to advise you.

For what it’s worth, a single spray usually won’t eliminate fungus gnats because they are present in several different life stages. You might be able to kill the flying adult gnats, but there would be eggs waiting to hatch.

It usually takes time. And in the process, you must find the source of the moisture that is giving them a place to establish their home.