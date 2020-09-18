Neil Sperry: Mexican petunia colorful but invasive

That’s exactly the behavior St. Augustine will show when it’s in too much shade. I’ve seen it happen personally with sod in my own lawn.

It’s probably time to shift over to a shade-tolerant groundcover.

DEAR NEIL: I have two 5-year-old Savannah hollies planted on the west side of our house. They receive shade part of the day, but a lot of afternoon sun.

They haven’t grown much at all and now their trunks have started splitting. Why might that be happening?

Dear Reader: Savannah hollies are more particular about soils and exposure than some of our other holly varieties.

For example, they are absolutely not suited to alkaline soils, so they are limited to the eastern quarter of Texas. For some reason, nurseries carry them in areas where they’re not suited, and it takes five or 10 years for them to start showing signs of failing.

Trunk damage due to bark splitting is one symptom, but iron deficiency and lethargic growth are more common. Oakland hollies are also fairly upright, and they are far more adaptable. I believe they would be better solutions in the long run.

Water them by hand, however, for their first couple of years to get them established.