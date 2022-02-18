Neil Sperry: Mimosa tree may not be good choice for shade

DEAR NEIL: I noticed last fall that two top branches of my pecan tree were dried and dead-looking. Recently, while watching the birds through binoculars, I noticed that something has damaged the bark of those limbs.

In fact, it looks like the bark is missing entirely over 18 to 24 inches of each limb. What could cause that?

Dear Reader: The most likely cause is squirrels. They will peel bark off long sections of pecan branches in the growing season.

Sometimes they do it as they are sharpening their teeth. The injured branches then brown and die within a few weeks and later fall to the ground.

It’s usually not a big issue for a mature pecan tree. They usually re-grow around the lost limbs and fill back in.

DEAR NEIL: I am attaching photos of two different winter weeds I have in my St. Augustine lawn. What will be my best control for them?

I also have crabgrass in the lawn in the summer. Is there a control for it that won’t hurt my St. Augustine?