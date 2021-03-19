Neil Sperry: Mimosa trees are no longer as popular

In other cases they actually feed on the bark. When it’s close to the ground as in your photo there’s also the disturbing possibility that rats may be involved.

Your tree has definitely been assaulted, but it doesn’t look like the animal has fully girdled the trunk, meaning that it hasn’t eaten the bark away all the way around the trunk at any given location.

Buy one of the protective trunk wraps that are sold in hardware stores to guard trunks from line trimmers. It will also be able to keep the rodents from chewing on your tree’s bark.

DEAR NEIL: What would cause dwarf Burford hollies to turn brown in different areas? It first appeared last spring and the leaves appeared to be mite-infested.

I treated the plants, but they just got worse. Now the entire row of hollies is being destroyed. What can I do?

Dear Reader: Oh, how I wish you had attached a photo. I have grown dwarf Burford hollies for 50 years and I have never seen mites bother them, either in my landscape or in anyone else’s.

One possibility would be leaf miners. They will leave small trails in the leaf surfaces, but they are basically harmless.

In all honesty, hollies are much more likely to have been hurt by drought than by insects. Excessively dry soils will either kill entire plantings or cause isolated plants or parts of plants to die out.

