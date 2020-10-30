Neil Sperry: Monterrey oak shows early leaf drop

DEAR NEIL: Why do some horticulturists say that fall is a good time to plant trees, but you say that it needs to be done in December and January while they are dormant?

If I were to do it now, they would have green leaves. When I’ve done that in the past, I’ve lost almost all of the trees. What am I missing?

Dear Reader: Be careful! There’s a confusion of wording. When I refer to December and January and the dormant season, I’m talking about “transplanting” trees. That means actually digging them with a loss of roots in the process.

That must be done while they are dormant, hence the winter months. By comparison, when we talk about “planting” new trees, most horticulturists (me included) are talking about buying trees at the nursery, almost always trees that are growing in containers.

Those trees have all of their roots intact so that they will never know that they have been moved. They can actually be planted at any season, 12 months a year.

Fall planting, however, gets you past the heat of summer and gives the new plants six or seven months to establish new roots before the hot weather returns.