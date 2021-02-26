Neil Sperry: Mountain laurel likely died from trunk, root problem

DEAR NEIL: How soon will we be able to assess the damage the cold did to our landscape plants? What should we do to the ones that have turned brown?

Dear Reader: Don’t rush to a judgment. If they have browned leaves, it’s possible that new leaves will be produced to replace them.

You might have only minor dieback on some of the twigs with just a little pruning and reshaping to do.

On the other hand, some shrubs will have been killed completely to the ground. That’s going to happen to oleanders in big parts of Texas, for example. Their twigs will turn brown along with the leaves, so you’ll have quick indication of the magnitude of your problems.

With those plants, folks will have to cut them back completely to the ground. They will come back with robust growth from their roots. Other plants that are killed to the ground may not come back at all. Pittosporums in many parts of Texas fall into that category. So will star jasmine and loquats where they are grown.

So, my suggestion at this point, because Texas is such a big state and because so many plants are involved, is that you just sit tight for a couple of weeks. As stem tissues turn brown and brittle, you’ll know they can be pruned off, but don’t rush to bad decisions.