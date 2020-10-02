Neil Sperry: Multiple reasons hydrangeas haven't bloomed

Dear Reader: Honestly, I don’t believe I ever saw a lawn look like this. It almost looks like frost damage on Bermuda grass. Even the remaining tufts look like they may be dying.

For that reason, I would wonder about Pythium blight. You might want to consult with the Plant Disease Clinic at Texas A&M about running cultures on samples of your grass to see if a disease might be involved.

I’m going to need more clues. It’s highly unusual. Adding topsoil is not going to help it at all, however.

DEAR NEIL: We have five crape myrtle trees that we planted along our driveway in 1973. Obviously, they are huge now.

We enjoy their blooms, but they seem to come later now, and one of the trees has even died to the ground.

We are grooming sprouts from it to become a new tree — we’re happy to see it bloom again. We’d like to cut the others down to match. Is that permissible, or must we dig them all up?

Dear Reader: Without any photo I hate to take a guess. The generic answer, of course, is that you can cut any dead wood out of any tree, crape myrtles included. And you could certainly cut all five back completely to the ground and retrain them.