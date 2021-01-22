Neil Sperry: Native plant garden requires more sun

So obviously, I have not helped much with my answer. You need to get a sample into a nursery.

DEAR NEIL: We are losing what we think are boxwood shrubs. Sections begin to get a gray color and then a wilted look. Then they turn brown and dead.

It shifts to another section and repeats the process until the plant is totally dead. It has now happened to five of the shrubs. I have tried fungicides and insecticides every other day to no avail. Any suggestions?

Dear Reader: Oh, what I would give for a photograph, if for no other reason than to identify the shrub.

Two shrubs look very much alike. Boxwood leaves have smooth edges. The ends of the leaves are cupped inward like a Valentine’s heart. Dwarf yaupon holly leaves are scalloped around the edges. Either plant might have gotten too dry, and the symptoms you have described would fit.

However, that is far more likely to have gotten dwarf yaupon hollies. I see it happening to them all the time. Obviously, spraying with a fungicide or insecticide would do nothing to help. Hopefully they would put new growth out.