Neil Sperry: Not too late to dig, divide purple iris

DEAR NEIL: I have earmarked a few purple iris to dig and mail to my son in Georgia. When is a good time to do this? I thought the leaves would die down, but most are still green.

Dear Reader: The best time to dig and divide iris would be late September and October. I note that you just sent your question a few days ago, so you’re really not very far off schedule.

I would do it as soon as you’re able. Trim the green tops back by about 50% before you ship them. Wrap the rhizomes in moist perlite or straw within a plastic bag.

DEAR NEIL: I have flowerbeds on either side of the steps of my porch. I am tired of planting summer flowers and then winter flowers in them.

I would like a few plants or shrubs on either side of the steps. They must not grow more than 24 inches tall. I do not want something I have to trim to maintain that height.

For color, I will plant flowers in pots up on the porch. What would you suggest in the beds?

Dear Reader: It sounds like you’re talking about a tall, clump-forming groundcover, and favorites from our own landscape are Harbour Dwarf or Flirt nandina and any of the standard green varieties of liriope.