Neil Sperry: Oakland hollies great choice for privacy shrub

DEAR NEIL: After fighting the issues of redtip photinias’ diseases for several years, we finally replaced them with 20 sweet viburnums three years ago.

We need privacy across the back of our landscape, but most of the viburnums died in the cold in February 2021.

I don’t want to go back to redtips, but I need something that is dependable and that grows to 10 or 12 feet tall and 6 to 8 feet wide. What would you suggest?

Dear Reader: That’s a rather upright habit, and my choice would be (and is at my home) Oakland hollies. They’re a selection from Mary Nell holly lineage, and they grow to the sizes you want.

They have medium-large, glossy evergreen leaves, and they’re available in all sizes of containers through local independent retail nurserymen. They can order plants in if necessary.

Space your plants 6 or 7 feet apart if you’re expecting them to grow to 10 to 12 feet tall. Your main challenge the first couple of years will be in not allowing them to get too dry.

They don’t wilt, so you’ll have to keep a close eye on their soil. You’ll need to water them deeply by hand every two or three days, since lawn and landscape irrigation alone won’t supply enough. Their roots, at least initially, will all be in the lightweight potting soil in which they were grown.

Other choices might include male yaupon hollies. Your local retailer may be able to find those for you, although most people opt instead for the fruiting female selections.

Willowleaf hollies (also called Needlepoint hollies) could also be trained to fit, although that’s the top end of their mature height and they do try to spread a bit wider than you might want. Do at least consider them, however.

DEAR NEIL: I have 10 bougainvilleas that I have kept in pots for several years. They don’t bloom until late July, but I see plants for sale in the spring that are already in full bloom. How can I make mine bloom earlier?

Dear Reader: Those plants have been grown (“forced”) in greenhouses that were maintained very warm and humid. Our home overwintering conditions just don’t equate and, by the time spring arrives, our bougainvilleas are usually weakened and almost lethargic.

They also have often become rootbound. It’s best to have them in full sunlight at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and growing vigorously in a loose, highly organic potting soil.

DEAR NEIL: I am determined to do better with my tomatoes this year. Last year’s plants had very few fruit, and their leaves started drying from the bottoms of the plants upward.

I assume that was a disease. What tips can you give me now, before the season gets underway?

Dear Reader: That could either have been early blight (large yellow blotches on the lower leaves, beginning usually in mid- to late May) or spider mites (very tiny tan mottled spots, usually showing up later than early blight – typically in late May or June).

Both will cause the leaves eventually to turn brown and crisp from the bottoms of the plants upward. Use a labeled fungicide for the early blight or a recommended insecticide for the spider mites. Your local retail nurseryman will be able to guide you through their product selection.

As for your having no fruit, be sure you grow small to mid-sized varieties. Large-fruiting tomatoes are almost guaranteed to fail to set fruit once temperatures climb above 90.

I hope this coming year is better for you. Last year was brutal, both with the drought and the intense heat in the summer.

DEAR NEIL: We are having live oak sprouts come up between our patio pavers.

We are used to seedlings from acorns, but there isn’t enough room for acorns to reach the soil in those narrow spaces. These have to be sprouts from the roots. What can we do? I don’t want to spray them, do I?

Dear Reader: They are tethered to the mother tree, so, no, you wouldn’t want to spray them. You could keep them trimmed off, but a more permanent solution would be to lift the pavers (hopefully you can) and lay a root-barrier beneath them.

Your local nursery, water garden designer or landscape supplier will have options. This is an unfortunate habit of 10-15 percent of the live oaks we plant, and we don’t find out until years after planting.

Added note: I would suggest trying the root barrier on one small part of the patio to be sure that it stops the sprouts before you go to the trouble of tearing everything out and rebuilding it. If they’re able to puncture the barrier it’s better that you find out sooner rather than later.

DEAR NEIL: I was given a lovely little decorated rosemary Christmas tree as a hostess gift. What is the best way to care for it once the holidays are over?

Dear Reader: If you want to maintain its topiary shape you probably ought to leave it in a pot to slow its growth a bit. Shear it regularly to keep it from growing beyond its boundary.

Heavy, infrequent pruning would shock it. Some varieties of rosemary are much more winter hardy than others, so if you wanted to plant it into the garden you would want to find out which rosemary you have.

To be on the safe side, figure that it may be a bit tender and plant it where you’ll be able to cover it during extreme cold. They’re lovely landscape plants for sunny, well-draining locations.