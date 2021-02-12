Neil Sperry: Obsession nandinas need right environment to thrive

DEAR NEIL: This is a 3-year-old dwarf apple tree. As you can see in the photo, all of the growth is on one side of the graft line. The opposite side has no bark.

Do I have to leave the tree staked? My concern is that I’ll come out some morning and find the tree broken off.

Dear Reader: Unfortunately, it looks like the tree’s trunk has originated from the rootstock, beneath where a graft would have been made. I’m not sure that you have a good apple variety.

What you have growing is whatever dwarfing rootstock was chosen in the process. And the tree looks very weak. It’s only a matter of time (probably months) until the tree will snap.

You’ll have apples many years sooner if you’ll start a new tree right away.

DEAR NEIL: My copy of your 1991 book with the gorgeous cowboy boots is a fixture on my coffee table.

It calls for Diazinon or Dursban for the control of fire ants. Is either of those still available? We are in a rapidly developing area and I don’t want to use anything that would be a problem for my neighbors.