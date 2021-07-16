Neil Sperry: Options needed for adding privacy in tight space

Dear Reader: This isn’t anything that would be of concern to me. It’s probably just some type of growth that has developed there after the cold weather and because of the moisture of late spring and early summer. You and your plant will be fine.

DEAR NEIL: We have three large Japanese blueberry trees at property we have in South Texas. The winter was unkind to them, but they are sending up sprouts from the ground. What should we do with the plants now?

Dear Reader: I’m going to have to leave that decision up to you. These will probably grow and fill in if you give them several years to do so.

If it were my landscape, however, I wouldn’t want to have to wait that long. I would be replacing them, almost assuredly with some other species that I knew would be reliably winter-hardy.

If you do decide to keep them, cut off all the dead wood by trimming them back to the shoots that you decide to leave.

DEAR NEIL: Friends away from San Antonio have xylosmas that tanked in the cold. I told them I’d ask for your advice on how they should handle them.