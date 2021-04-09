Neil Sperry: Palms' survival depends on the crowns

DEAR NEIL: I’ve been listening to you on the radio and reading you here. We’ve cleaned up most of the other shrubs and groundcovers that were killed by the February cold. How long do we need to wait on palms?

Dear Reader: Oh, those don’t look good, do they? The real answer is hidden down in the crowns of each plant. That’s where the new growth originates. If the crown is lost, the plant is lost.

Palms don’t really grow until it gets warm, but these look like it’s going to take more than just warm weather to get them to grow again — it’s going to take a miracle. Wait another four to six weeks if you can.

DEAR NEIL: I wrote to you earlier about my lost xylosmas. I suspected they were gone, but I still hated to read your confirmation.

You suggested two hollies, but they appear to be more formal than what I had wanted. Do you have any other shade-tolerant plant you could recommend that would be more open in its habit?

We only pruned the xylosmas when they began to get too tall.

Dear Reader: I don’t think that Nellie R. Stevens hollies would disappoint you if you let them grow basically unpruned.