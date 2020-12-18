Neil Sperry: Peach tree can be pruned some, but cautiously

DEAR NEIL: I just took a look at my 6-year-old peach tree and did some research online about how I should be pruning it.

Apparently there should be three branches spreading out evenly to allow the sun to reach the fruit for better ripening. Could I safely remove the one branch that grows straight up? Do you have any tips?

Dear Reader: That kind of pruning to develop a scaffold branching system really needs to be initiated at the time the tree is planted. However, your tree does appear to give a good, open angle at removing the one branch growing straight up.

You would need a very thin pruning saw to be able to get into that small angle to make the cut just above the old hose. Do not leave more than ¼-inch of a stub, and seal the open wound with pruning paint.

Also, I am puzzled by what that hose and cable might be doing around the tree at this point six years after planting. I can’t understand why you would still have it staked. There is a good chance that you could end up girdling the trunk.

DEAR NEIL: We have a large yard and probably 20 trees. In the past I have blown and raked all the fallen leaves or paid someone to do so. Once or twice, I have even mulched them into my lawn.