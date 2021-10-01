Neil Sperry: Pink hibiscus pruning needs to wait until February

We try to keep it cut off at ground line, but it continues to spread. What can we do?

Dear Reader: Perhaps your neighbor is having the same chaos, and maybe the two of you could team up to eliminate the “mother” plant that is giving rise to all the root sprouts.

Cut the main plant off at ground line, drill holes ¼-inch wide and 1 inch deep into the stump, and use an eyedropper to fill each of the holes with a broad-leafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) at full strength.

It will soak into the stump, and it will be carried out to all of the roots. It should stop them from growing. Any that do continue to grow can easily enough be controlled by mowing and occasionally by hand-digging the worst of them.

If your neighbors are not interested in doing this, your only recourse would be to dig a trench 15 or 18 inches deep and install a heavy vinyl pond liner barrier to stop the roots at the property line.

You would still have to cope with all the sprouts, but they would gradually fade away.

DEAR NEIL: How can I get rid of ants? I’ve tried vinegar, hot water and corn meal, but they keep coming back. What can I do?