Neil Sperry: Plenty of options to spruce up downtown's foliage

DEAR NEIL: Our city’s chamber of commerce tries to keep flowers in large 30-inch round pots that are 24 inches deep at each of the four corners of major intersections in our downtown area.

We have volunteers to water most intersections twice a week, but the dust and heat from the road makes it all difficult. What suggestions would you offer?

Dear Reader: I have tons of thoughts. I’ll try to pour them all out. First, consider selling sponsorships of each pot individually and them affix a small marker that denotes the person or company underwriting the pot.

It can be flat and flush so that it doesn’t detract from the looks of the show, but it assigns responsibility for that watering. If you don’t have someone watering every pot uniformly two times per week your display will never look right.

You should use the same group of plants across the entire city. Each pot doesn’t have to be the same, but the same 10 to 15 species should be consistent throughout for a unified look.

You mentioned “flowers,” but don’t overlook foliage. Many of our finest sources of warm-season color come from leaves.