Neil Sperry: Plumeria hasn't bloomed for 2 years

The top halves of my four plants are brown and dried. I’m concerned about how much I should water them during the winter when it’s been so cold. I had been watering them every two or three days. Do you have any suggestions?

Dear Reader: Roses that have been established for several months would not need to be watered that often if you were watering deeply when you did water.

It’s hard, given the facts that I have, to determine why the plants may have died back partway. It may be that they were hurt by the summer’s heat. Perhaps they got too dry one or more times in spite of your watering.

They might also have had a problem with black spot or powdery mildew. I guess even rose rosette virus is a possibility, although it’s not probable that soon after planting.

Trim out the dead wood now and see how they come out in the next few weeks. That will tell you a great deal. Good luck!

DEAR NEIL: I was given this plant for Christmas. It has bloomed beautifully and now it is flowering again. How should I care for it?