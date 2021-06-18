Neil Sperry: Rabbits chewing up Carissa hollies in yard

However, are you really sure you want to? Trumpet vines are incredibly invasive, sending up root sprouts all over the yard.

The much more refined variety called “Madame Galen” trumpetcreeper would be a far better choice. It would be my only choice in an orange trumpet vine.

DEAR NEIL: As we continue to wait for our plants to recover from the freeze, we see this kind of growth on Texas mountain laurels (see photo).

Should we remove all of these shoots and let the plant push all of its energy to the tip growth, or should we let them develop?

Dear Reader: Let them develop. They’re not going to be stealing that much away from the tips, and you probably want the plants to fill in anyway.

DEAR NEIL: Do you think the hedge in the attached photos can be salvaged? I would rather not have to replace all of it.

Dear Reader: I was not able to separate the photos in your PDF sheet. It appears to be Japanese boxwood, and it looks like the backside 80% has died.

Unfortunately, I think it would take a long time for these five or six plants to fill back in again. As little as these cost, you would be far better off replacing them.