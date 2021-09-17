Neil Sperry: Radial shake seen in many oaks following freeze

Some people make the mistake of putting their plants in total darkness 24 hours a day, and that obviously ruins them very quickly.

It looks like there might be a low-hanging branch or two on the left side (outside) of the plant. You might want to trim those off now, so that the plant can fill in while it is still able to produce new growth this fall.

When it comes time to move it, wrap it gently in an old sheet around the outside of the plant. Don’t try to snug them together or you will snap them. Just use them to cushion against one another.

DEAR NEIL: I have two bougainvillea plants that bloom very differently. One plant has blooms the size of a football. Are there different varieties?

Dear Reader: Yes. Absolutely. Bougainvilleas come in several different floral bract colors. Some have variegated foliage and some are even notoriously shy bloomers, producing far fewer bracts than others.

You should begin to see color on both of your plants over the next several weeks. This is their prime time to bloom.

DEAR NEIL: I purchased several Salvia greggii plants about three years ago. I love them, and they are in bloom almost continuously during the growing season.