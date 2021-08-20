Neil Sperry: Recovering fig should have dead limbs trimmed

DEAR NEIL: Is it a good plan to fertilize oak trees that were damaged by the February cold?

Dear Reader: Foresters advise that we leave them alone for the rest of this growing season, just allowing them to repair themselves.

Their prime need will be water during dry spells. Trees that have half or more of their normal leaf canopies should be fine. Those that have lost more than half of their normal leaf count are more likely to have suffered permanent setback.

DEAR NEIL: What is this weed, and how can we control it? It’s invading our St. Augustine lawn.

Dear Reader: This is Virginia buttonweed, and it’s one tough cookie. It’s aggressive, and it’s resistant to most herbicides.

Combination broad-leafed weedkillers that contain 2,4-D will help with it, but you’ll want to try a small area first to be sure (a) that it kills the buttonweed and (b) that it doesn’t damage the St. Augustine.

You may get some control with applications this fall, but you’ll almost assuredly have to treat again in the spring. Use a pump sprayer (finer droplet size), not one that attaches to the end of your hose.