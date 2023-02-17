DEAR NEIL: We bought a house with a redbud tree near our driveway about five years ago. It seems like it’s going downhill.

It hasn’t bloomed as well the past two years, and its leaves turn brown around their edges by late summer. Any idea what their life expectancy might be?

Dear Reader: I’m a fan of redbuds and have been growing them in Texas conditions all of my life. I’d predict their productive life expectancy in a landscape to be 30 to 40 years, although some of the grafted varieties seem to struggle more quickly than that if their growing conditions are less than ideal.

With the species Cercis canadensis, the type that’s native over much of the eastern United States, they often will send up secondary sprouts that can be trained into clump-form trees once the original trunk has been taken down.

I’ve seen that give redbuds a useful “second life” of another 15 or 20 years. However you look at it, they’re well worth planting.

DEAR NEIL: Do you recommend dethatching St. Augustine lawns? If so, when?

Dear Reader: I do not. Thatch isn’t usually a big problem with St. Augustine, especially compared to hybrid Bermudas.

For the record, thatch is undecomposed organic matter that accumulates between the runners and the top of the soil.

Let’s just assume that you might have thatch in your St. Augustine. If you were to dethatch your lawn you would be tearing the runners apart to loosen the thatch. That’s a quick way to ruin your turf.

Even with Bermuda, if you have a buildup of actual thatch, a core aerator that pulls plugs of soil and thatch up and out of the soil would be a far better solution.

That’s something you would do in mid-April or later. But again, it’s very unlikely that you will ever need to do that with a St. Augustine lawn.

DEAR NEIL: Our daughter lives in the Metroplex. She has been told that cotton root rot killed one of her roses-of-Sharon shrubs. She has several more in a row.

Is there anything she can do to prepare the soil prior to replanting so the next plant won’t suffer the same fate? I guess the old one died almost overnight.

Dear Reader: Cotton root rot is a particularly damaging disease, and those symptoms do sound right — sudden death is its trademark.

It can affect a majority of our cultivated tree and shrub species, and we have limited things we can do to prevent it and basically nothing to do to cure it.

It is the reason that so little cotton is now grown in the Blackland Prairie along I-35 across Texas. The fungus remains dormant in the soil for many years.

Houses get built in old cotton fields, and when we plant ornamental plants that are susceptible to it, it may only be a matter of time until they succumb.

Roses-of-Sharon are a form of hibiscus. They’re in the cotton family, so they share its high degree of susceptibility.

Your daughter could try adding copious amounts of agricultural sulfur to the planting area. It’s an observed fact that cotton root rot is not nearly as common in acidic soils.

I would certainly be applying sulfur soil acidifier several times each summer around the surviving plants. I have seen this disease move right down lines of crabapple trees and pears, one tree per year. The same with Indian hawthorns.

DEAR NEIL: What can I do with the beautiful amaryllis, hyacinths and miniature daffodils I received at the holidays now that they have finished blooming? I would like to plant them and enjoy them again.

Dear Reader: Plant the daffodils into an appropriate part of your perennial garden where they can grow undisturbed. Be careful not to break their leaves. The foliage is important in making and storing “food” in the bulbs for next year’s blooms.

You can try the same thing with the hyacinths, although they rarely will come back the second and successive years. Our Texas climate is just too warm to keep them happy.

Potted amaryllis plants are winter-hardy (most years) in the southern half of Texas. Plant them into a protected location where you can mulch over their leaves should it turn really cold (colder than 20 degrees F).

You can also grow them in pots. Let the plant grow the rest of the summer, then around Sept. 1 lay the pot on its side to let it go dry. The old leaves will turn brown, simulating what happens in their native homes.

After six weeks set your potted plant upright, repot it with fresh potting soil, water it and feed it. You should begin to see new leaves coming out of its growing tip as it breaks dormancy, and with a little luck it should be in bloom a few weeks later by Christmas.

Or, if you have a spot where temperatures don’t fall too far below freezing, you can plant it directly into the garden.

Mulch it well if temperatures will be dropping below the mid-20s. These potted types of amaryllis are not as winter-hardy as our more common outdoor St. Joseph’s lilies.