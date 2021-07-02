Neil Sperry: Sago palm shows odd growth after freeze

DEAR NEIL: As you can see, my sago palm is growing prodigiously from its base. However, nothing is coming from the central stalk. Is that normal? If not, what should I do?

Dear Reader: The old leaves that froze were attached to that stem. You have trimmed them away, and since the stem froze, it is not putting out any new growth itself.

All of the sprouts are coming from the root system, so that stem can be removed by cutting it away carefully at any time. Try to do it before much more new growth is produced on the sprouts so that you do not damage to them.

DEAR NEIL: In having our yard landscaped, we planted four Japanese yew shrubs just a few days before the extreme cold last February. I have attached photos of them so you can see how they look today.

I am hesitant to replace them, even though they look pretty rugged. They were expensive, and I would like to save them if we can. What are your thoughts?

Dear Reader: Your plants vary a good bit from one photo to the next in how they took the cold. I can imagine how nice they probably looked when you planted them, and I know that’s the appearance you want.