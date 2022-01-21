Neil Sperry: Scheffleras need more light to thrive

DEAR NEIL: I received this houseplant as a gift back in August. It has started dropping leaves. What might be wrong? (Sorry. I don’t know its name.)

Dear Reader: This is a schefflera, and in nature it grows to be a very tall tree. They do make good houseplants, but the fact that it grows to be such a large plant in nature tells you that it probably is accustomed to bright light.

Indeed, when we bring scheffleras indoors they often struggle and start to drop lower leaves within a few weeks. New growth that is subsequently produced becomes cupped and rolled and oddly shaped.

Your plant is in a very dark environment. I actually had to boost the image you sent me in Photoshop just to see what was going on with it. You need to move this plant to the brightest south or west window you have in your house — no drapes.

Hopefully it won’t be too late by the time that you read this. Scheffleras don’t tolerate freezing weather, so you will need to keep it indoors, but light will be your key to success. Keep it moist at all times. Don’t let it wilt.