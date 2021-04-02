Neil Sperry: Severe tree topping leads to decay

DEAR NEIL: I have an issue with some type of insect eating my red oak tree. (Please see photos attached.) What type of insecticide would control them?

Dear Reader: This is not about an insect.

I don’t know why the tree would have been pruned the way it has been. However, the severe topping of the tree has led to decay through the heartwood of the trunk.

Borers have then moved into the trunk over the years and devoured the wood. Feel free to get the second opinion of a certified arborist.

I am fearful that this tree could fall once it leafs out. The canopy will catch the prevailing winds, and there may not be enough strength left in the trunk to support it all.

I believe it’s time to have it taken down and to find a replacement tree.

DEAR NEIL: We found this damage to the trunk of our cedar elm tree after the great freeze. Can you tell us what happened?

Dear Reader: That’s very striking to say the least. It really doesn’t even look like a cedar elm trunk. If anything, it looks more like a lacebark elm.