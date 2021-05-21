Neil Sperry: Some loquats survived intense cold

DEAR NEIL: We have loquat trees on property in South Texas. They were damaged by the prolonged freezing temperatures in February.

However, as you can see, there is a lot of green growth interspersed with the brown leaves. Do we need to prune these trees, or will the brown leaves fall off as the new growth progresses?

Dear Reader: It looks like you should be able to prune them selectively for branches that have not come back vigorously.

In most of the state, loquats were hurt worse than this, so you’re very fortunate. I would expect that the brown leaves would fall within the next month or two.

DEAR NEIL: What are the best privacy shrubs that would grow to 6 to 8 feet, but not any taller?

Dear Reader: Dwarf Burford holly, although it would take many years to grow that tall.

My preference from the hollies (my favorite shrubs because of their dependability) would be Willowleaf holly. I have several, and after 40 years of not pruning them much at all (because I have them out in the open), they are 9 or 10 feet tall.