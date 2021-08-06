Neil Sperry: Some plants still struggling since February cold

It could be that it’s in too much shade. They must have full sunlight to do their best blooming. Or perhaps it has reached the end of its productive life in the landscape. They do play out after 30 or 35 years.

Take photos of the tree to a Texas certified nursery professional. Perhaps he or she will be able to identify some other key to its sluggish performance.

DEAR NEIL: Why would my roses die back, first turning yellow, then brown and then black before I have to cut them off? I’ve never had this problem in other states.

Dear Reader: I fear your plants might be infected with rose rosette virus, the fatal disease that has ruined roses in many parts of Texas.

It’s actually an old virus first identified 80 or more years ago. Affected plants also develop ultra-strong “bull” canes that are two or three times the normal size and height. Many of the canes have huge numbers of thorns, and flowers fail to open properly.

RRV is spread by a microscopic mite that floats on the wind. Unfortunately, we have no control for either the mite or the virus. Research scientists have been trying to find a workaround for us for more than five years.