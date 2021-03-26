Neil Sperry: Some shrubs weren't able to handle the cold

Fungal conks (bracket funguses) often develop on the outsides of the trunks when the Ganoderma fungus is present.

Please know that I am not making a definitive identification from just the photo, but if it isn’t that, it still is something serious that should be investigated immediately.

Once the tree leafs out, spring winds can put a lot of pressure on the trunk.

DEAR NEIL: We have an orange tree that has only been repotted once in 10 years. It needs it again, but it’s in bloom.

Should we wait until it produces and repot in the summer, or would it hurt to repot it now?

Dear Reader: Do it now. If it sets fruit they won’t mature until much later in the year.

The tree could use the increased volume of soil it would get from being in a new and larger pot.

If you notice that roots are wrapped around and around in its soil ball, cut them once on each side with a knife or with pruning shears to break up their circular growth.

DEAR NEIL: We have a grabby weed that I believe is called sticky willie. How can we eliminate it? Will a pre-emergent help?