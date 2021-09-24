Neil Sperry: Sooty mold from crape myrtle caused by insects

What leaf surface there is is extremely glossy and does not absorb the weedkillers efficiently. I have had very good results using a tractor and shredder to mow dense stands of it to the ground. Very little of it returns.

At that point, I have found that is easiest simply to dig out any surviving clumps using a sharpshooter spade when the ground is very moist. It sounds more difficult than it really is. I have eliminated several acres of it personally around our own home using this approach. One tractor mowing took care of probably 98 percent of it.

I’d like to fine-tune some suggestions I made recently on solarizing garden soil. Based on what I have read from the University of Florida and elsewhere after a reader’s comments, it’s better to use clear polyethylene plastic than the black plastic I recommended. It will allow the sun’s rays to penetrate to the soil.

Things I had read years ago suggested the black film would trap heat. If you’re interested in their full details, do a quick Web search for “University of Florida Gardening Solutions Soil Solarization.” Many other universities have additional information.

DEAR NEIL: I suspect that fertilizer spikes are pretty much a waste of money — that it’s just as good to poke holes 8 inches apart and fill them with fertilizer. Thoughts?