Neil Sperry: Sooty mold ugly but harmless for plants

DEAR NEIL: I saw your notes that digging and transplanting an established tree should wait until the middle of the winter when the tree is completely dormant, but I saw the instructions after we had just dug this 10-foot live oak that had come up in a bed of many other plants where it was very crowded.

It is now in its new home where it will have ample room. What care should we give it now,? Extra water? Root stimulator? It has two trunks, but they are not attached to one another.

Dear Reader: I agree that it is two separate seedlings. To compensate for the roots that were lost in the digging, I would suggest trimming each tree back by half or thinning their tops by that amount.

That’s going to involve removing most of the small branches on the taller tree, but it will soon produce more. You just have to do it to help the trees recover. You can send them out later.

Yes, apply root stimulator monthly from now through next year, and do not allow the soil to become dry to the touch. Watering frequency, however, will depend on temperatures and rainfall.

DEAR NEIL: I don’t know what kind of tree I have. Actually, there are two of them, one of which has developed many of these growths.