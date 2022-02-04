Neil Sperry: Spider mites killing Italian cypress trees

It doesn’t appear to be affecting the tree now, but I’m afraid it might later. What do I need to do?

Dear Reader: This is sunscald. I’d be willing to bet that this crack is on the west or south side of the trunk where the sun has hit it broadside.

It looks like it’s trying to heal, and the damage is already done, so there isn’t anything you can do from this point on. Hopefully the branches on this side of the trunk won’t be adversely affected.

For the record, anytime an oak, maple or Chinese pistachio is planted it should have the protection of paper tree wrap for the first two or three summers in its new location. That will protect against this kind of damage.

Also, you didn’t ask, but if the tree is as far out-of-plumb as the photo suggests, you may never be satisfied with its appearance.

The only remedy would be to dig and reset it, and at that point you might be better advised to start with a new tree.

DEAR NEIL: You can see the impact of this year’s first freeze in the “before” and “after” photos of our hibiscus plant. We forgot to cover it. Is it lost, or do you think it might come back?