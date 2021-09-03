Neil Sperry: Sprouts filling lawn around live oak trees

My old saying is that nothing good ever happens when we leave nursery stock in pots after we bring it home. All it takes is letting it get too dry one time for it to be hurt by the moisture stress.

I see no call for use of any fungicide from what I see in the photo. I would get your dogwood planted as soon as you can and be very mindful of its need for water.

DEAR NEIL: My neighbor’s hackberry trees are infested with wooly aphids. I have tried spraying an organic solution on our side of the fence six times but it hasn’t helped.

He has not given me permission to hire a professional to come onto his property to spray the tree. I created a COVID-safe place to gather in our backyard last year, but it is uninhabitable due to the wooly aphids and the mess they have created. What can I do?

Dear Reader: I wish I had a better answer, but if the tree is on his property, it’s really up to the two of you to work out a way.

Wooly hackberry and oak aphids are plant feeders that suck sap from the trees. Other than the nuisance and mess you described, they present no risk to you or your guests and really not much of one to your plants.

A driving rain will help clean things up, as will the first freeze. Texas A&M has a great deal of information on this insect online.

