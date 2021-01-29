Neil Sperry: Starting small is best when beginning garden

But to persist through the hay, into the horse, through its digestive system and into the manure, then through the composting process and up into the plants? That’s a long journey.

Time and moisture would probably have taken the herbicide out of the system. If any herbicide remained, you would be able to monitor its presence by its impact on the growth of your flowers and vegetables.

If those were my gardens I wouldn’t worry, but it’s a decision you have to make.

DEAR NEIL: I have an oak with a cavity. Can I use some type of wood filler to fill it and even the surface out?

Dear Reader: Certified arborists advise against that. Filling cavities adds no strength to the tree’s trunk, and it encapsulates any decay that might be present.

You’re really better off just allowing the tree to form new bark across the open wound. If you see a roll of bark forming uniformly across the opening, you’re on your way.

If it is not forming, and if the decay seems to be getting worse, you need to call a certified arborist for an on-site inspection.