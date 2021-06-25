Neil Sperry: Striped cucumber beetles damaging zucchini squash

If the fescue was overseeded this past spring it will not be very strong yet. Summer’s heat may help by killing much of it out. Again, to emphasize, this is the lawn care company’s problem to solve.

DEAR NEIL: These two trees were hurt by the cold. Normally, of course, they put out their new leaves from the branches, but those appear to have been killed. Can I remove the dead branches yet?

Dear Reader: I believe you have Chinese tallow trees. They were damaged in Central Texas and killed in North Texas by the cold.

Gardeners in South Texas have been encouraged not to grow them for a long while because they invade wetlands along streams. Yes — the old trunks of your trees are not going to produce any new leaves. You might as well have them taken out.

I see power lines involved, so you’ll want to hire someone with the experience and equipment to do the takedown safely.

DEAR NEIL: My St. Augustine looked great one month ago: green and filling in really nicely.