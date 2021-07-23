Neil Sperry: Sunscald damages growing tomatoes

It’s one thing to lose a shrub, but it’s much worse to lose big shade trees. They represent too much of an investment of time and space. Replant with something else.

DEAR NEIL: My 92-year-old mother has a hibiscus with little black specks all over its buds. What are they, and what can be done to prevent them?

Dear Reader: Those certainly sound like aphids. They love hibiscus, and they will congregate on the buds and new leaves.

Start by trying to wash them off with a hard stream of water. If that doesn’t work, find an insecticide that is labeled to control aphids and that does not have a disclaimer against use on hibiscus. Hibiscus foliage can be damaged by several types of insecticides.

DEAR NEIL: I have a 4-year-old Mexican olive tree that I planted as a memorial for my brother in South Texas. The freeze killed it back, but new branches were sprouting out vigorously.

I was gone for a weekend, and when I returned many of the branches were on the ground. The only thing I could find was pillbugs in the holes in the trunk. Would the branches have blown off because of wind, or could the pillbugs have chewed them loose?