Neil Sperry: Texas persimmon is nice landscape addition

DEAR NEIL: I have a very large Boston fern hanging basket that I’d like to divide into pieces. Is that better done in the spring, or can I do it now?

Dear Reader: My vote would be for the spring. You’ll need to extricate it from the basket somehow, then cut through the soil ball with a large knife or machete.

Cut it into perhaps four or eight pieces, depending on how large it is currently. Replant them into pots filled with a loose and highly organic potting soil. Trim them back to restore some degree of symmetry. Apply a high-nitrogen fertilizer.

Once they have started to grow and fill back in, you can choose however many of them you’d like to put into new baskets or share with friends. All of this would be difficult to accomplish in the dark indoor conditions of winter.

DEAR NEIL: As I’m collecting tree leaves this month, can I work them into my garden soil? I can get some from neighbors’ yards, too, if that’s a good plan.

Dear Reader: They’re a great source of organic matter but do be careful not to overdo it. They decay very rapidly, and in that process they can tie up nitrogen so that your plants won’t be able to get it out of the soil.