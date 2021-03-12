Neil Sperry: Topdressing your lawn is not advised

I would check the trunk now to see if it has healed. My guess is that it has.

It’s also quite possible that a woodpecker has caused this. Their work, however, is usually shown by individual holes in rows, not continuous lines.

Either way, I doubt if there is any damage done or any call to action.

DEAR NEIL: I have a tree that is leaning at about a 10-degree angle. It’s just far enough that it’s visually unattractive.

I’ve only had the tree for three years. I wish I’d been more observant when it was planted. Is there anything I can do now to stake it or tie it to get it to grow straight?

Dear Reader: If you were to do either of those things, as soon as you released it in a year or two (or longer), it would go right back into its old angle.

The only way to correct the lean would be to dig and reset it. Since it’s only been there for three years, I would definitely recommend doing exactly that.

Do so immediately, however, before it starts growing. And be sure you stake it and guy it to keep it perfectly plumb for the first 18 to 24 months.