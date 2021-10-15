Neil Sperry: Trumpetvine can stay in pots during winter

Dear Reader: Whiteflies are among the most difficult insects to control. Fortunately, they are much more of a nuisance to us as gardeners than they are damaging to our plants.

A big part of the problem in controlling them is that they reproduce so quickly. Even if you kill the adults, there are eggs waiting to hatch.

If you have found an insecticide that is legitimately labeled to control them (as opposed to home remedies), I would keep using it. However, you might also try the yellow sticky traps you can buy from local organic garden supply stores or online.

Whiteflies are attracted to the yellow color, and they get stuck to the traps and die. Unfortunately, so will other insects. As late as it is in the fall garden season, however, I’m not sure I would bother with any of this.

DEAR NEIL: We found small black ants on our mimosa tree. My husband put Vaseline on the trunk so they wouldn’t be able to climb it, but now it looks dead. Sprouts are coming up around its base. He thinks he must have smothered its trunk.

Dear Reader: The ants were innocent bystanders. Something internal killed the mimosa top. Mimosas’ life expectancy is short anyway.

If you want to save the straightest of the sprouts as your new tree, you could do so, but cut the rest down. Better yet would be to replace it with a longer-lasting tree.

