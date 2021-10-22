Neil Sperry: Variegation changing to all-green leaves in liriope

Sadly, I know that from first-hand experience. (I chuckled as I typed that because I have done the same thing more than once.)

Hollies have very stiff leaves, and they do not wilt when they begin to get dry. That means that they don’t give us any highly visible symptoms of drought.

My rule of thumb is to water new shrubs and trees every two or three days during the warm months.

I use a garden hose, and I apply as much water as the container from which each plant was removed. For example, a 5-gallon plant would get 5 gallons of water two or three times weekly.

Hopefully this plant is already budding out with new growth, and with a little luck it can be saved.

(And for the other reader who struggles with a neighbor’s redcedars sucking water from his Nellie R. Stevens’ root zones, yes, it might help to put a root barrier in place near your property line. Have the utility company mark any of their lines before you start digging your 18-inch-deep trench, however.)

DEAR NEIL: I have an invasion of crabgrass in my St. Augustine. Can I do something about it now, or do I have to wait until late winter?